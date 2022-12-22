Mason County is expected to be hit with possible blizzard conditions dumping between 18-24 inches of snow with wind speeds reaching potentially as high as 60 mph through Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service stated.
A spokesperson for NWS said areas along the lakeshore will see the most impact from this storm.
“Areas downwind of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan may not have snow (end) until Christmas Day,” he said.
A comparison was made to the 2011 blizzard that struck the state on Groundhog’s Day, but this year’s storm will be vastly different.
“This is a very different storm than 2011. It’s forming differently. It’s a different track than 2011.”
The highest snow totals — although totals will be difficult to measure with the winds — are expected to be along both Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.
“Could see some of the highest snow amounts through Friday. With that lake enhancement kicking in, it could be into Saturday and into Sunday,” he said.
Illustrations by the NWS at 12:24 p.m., Thursday, indicated Mason County could receive between 18-24 inches of snow through Christmas Eve. Wind gusts could be into the 40s with wind gusts as high as 60 mph along the lakeshore. Winds will decrease on Saturday, but still sustained at more than 30 mph.
Travel is not advised.
“It’s not verbiage we use often, but it may not be possible,” he said. “There could be a particularly high impact on U.S. 41, M-28, U.S. 31, U.S. 131, I-196 from Grand Rapids westward, and I-94 near/west of Kalamazoo.”
The overall impact of the storm could last into Christmas Day. Meteorologists are forecasting warming temperatures into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday next week.