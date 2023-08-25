The Lakeshore Food 4 Kids’ Purses with Purpose raised nearly $100,000 Thursday evening at the Stearns Hotel Grand Ballroom, according to a press release from organization.
Approximately 150 local women enjoyed a night of charcuterie and competitive bidding at the event. New, gently-loved, and vintage purses were on display as a part of the auction.
“Tonight is about our community’s children. It’s about women coming together to make sure every student in our care has enough to eat. We are here because we believe every kid should have the opportunity to thrive socially and academically,” stated Lakeshore Food 4 Kids Co-founder Tara Autrey to the crowd.
The community donated over 350 handbags and wallets in support of Mason County kids. Nearly half of the items up for auction came from our seasonal neighbors of Epworth Heights.
“We are so excited to see what the future holds. Now under the leadership of (Lakeshore Food Club), (Lakeshore Food 4 Kids) has a sustainable future,” stated Autrey.
Joining Autrey at the podium was O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of Lakeshore Food Club, who painted a vision of a school bus filled with fresh foods spilling out the windows traveling down U.S. 10 reaching all students in Mason County.
“I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept,” Gronstal stated.
This quote, which hangs in her office, is the motivation for the food club’s commitment to fulfill the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids founders’ dream.
“Children coming to school without enough food in their bellies should be unacceptable in this community. We have the power and the resources to change the narrative and provide nourishing food to our greatest asset in our community, our children. Food that will allow them to come to class ready to learn,” stated Autrey and Gronstal.
“This fundraiser was a commitment made by co-founders Tara Autrey, Carrie Brandt, and Sara Ewing, ensuring LF4K had a strong foundation that we could build upon. We are so thankful for their hard work and amazing results. The dedication of their committee and the generosity of our community ensures the program can be self-sustainable and not impact Lakeshore Food Club’s current operating budget,” stated Gronstal.
Money raised Thursday night will be restricted to Lakeshore Food Club’s school programming.
For more information about Lakeshore Food Club and Lakeshore Food 4 Kids please visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/lf4k.