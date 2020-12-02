District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site and flu clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Ludington Department of Public Works, 975 First St., Ludington.

As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 Neighborhood Test Site initiative, the health department coordinated this effort with help from the Mason County Emergency Manager as well as local law enforcement and fire services.

Instructions will be given for how individuals can receive their results.

Pre-registration is encouraged. You can also sign up at honu.dxresults.com or call 855-873-6996. If you are unable to register ahead of time, you can do so at the event.

In addition to the drive-through COVID-19 testing, the health department is also providing flu shots. There is no out-of-pocket charge for the COVID-19 test or the flu shot, but people should bring their insurance card if they have them to recoup costs.

MDHHS is utilizing Honu Management Group to perform testing and process specimens.

“When MDHHS approached us on setting up a neighborhood COVID-19 test site, we saw it as an ideal opportunity to also provide the flu shot to those needing one,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer. “With COVID-19 and the flu overlapping this year, now is the time to do what we can to protect our health and the health of others.”

Anyone getting a flu shot during this drive-thru event will also receive a $5 Subway gift card, courtesy of West Shore Bank.

Both the COVID-19 testing clinic and the flu clinic are available to anyone aged 6 months and older.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.