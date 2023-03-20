GRAND RAPIDS — Jason Nemecek, a graduate of West Shore Community College and Manistee area native, graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy last Thursday in Quantico, Virginia.
Nemecik is the Michigan State Police assistant district commander for the Sixth District — which includes the Grand Rapids area and the Hart Post, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend this program, according to the release. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 285th session consistent of 247 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations, according to the release.
Nemecek enlisted in the Michigan State Police in 2004, graduating from the 120th Trooper Recruit School. He has held the rank of trooper, detective trooper, sergeant, detective sergeant, specialist lieutenant, first lieutenant, detective first lieutenant and inspector. Nemecek, now an inspector, is a field training officer, was a member of the canine team, and has extensive experience in the detective bureau. He is a 2019 graduate of the National Command and Staff College and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree
from Columbia Southern University in criminal justice administration, according to the release.
Nemecek resides in Hudsonville with his wife of 20 years and two children.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students earned undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.