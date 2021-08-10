A new 128-slice Computed Tomography scanner made its debut Aug. 9 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The new CT unit, a Sieman's Definition Edge, replaces a 64-slice machine which has completed its life cycle, according to a press release from Spectrum Health.

It has been years of planning for the new equipment, which is part of a $2.6 million radiology department renovation at the hospital.

The Sieman’s CT scanner is larger and offers additional scanning capabilities that will result in better brain and heart scans, such as calcium scoring, which allows review of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries and brain perfusion studies which show detailed blood flow to the brain tissue in stroke cases, according to the release. The unit also reduces imaging noise and patient radiation for greater comfort and safety.

The CT upgrade will be followed closely by the arrival of a new wide-bore MRI machine in November. In the interim, work is being completed on the north side of the hospital outside of the surgery department to house a mobile MRI unit, according to the release. This will allow for the facility renovations and the build-out of the permanent MRI space in the radiology department.

The new radiology-based MRI construction should be completed in late fall, so mobile MRI services on the north side of the hospital will only be necessary from August through approximately November 2021.

Danielle Tiefenthal, manager of radiology services at Ludington Hospital, stated the department improvements are extensive.

“This project not only brings enhanced imaging through the latest MRI and CT technology, it will also provide a more favorable experience for our patients and team members in terms of comfort and safety,” Tiefenthal stated in the release. “We ask for everyone’s patience in the next few months while we work around the construction being done.”

Tiefenthal stated the department upgrade is a game changer for patients.

“A project like this is an incredible improvement for our community, allowing us to provide new services and greater comfort, while decreasing the need for our patients to travel for imaging exams,” she stated. “We’re able to continue delivering high quality care locally through projects like these.”

“We’re excited to bring this technology and improved space to the greater Ludington community,” stated Jeremy Vronko, chief operating officer of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, in the release. “Radiology services are an important part of providing care, and we are proud to make this investment for our community.”