VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting "Nurses and Doctors," an exhibition of the works of artist Judy Jashinsky, at the Manierre Dawson Gallery.
The works presented are hand-drawn portraits of individual medical workers created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening reception will be held from 5:#0 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the gallery, located in the Arts and Sciences building.
Jashinsky is an American contemporary artist with deep local connections. She is most known for her paintings dealing with historical events, narratives and personalities. Her works often reference personal details and experiences, depicted in historical and fantasy environments, and across different eras and cultures.
Since 2017, Jashinsky has been running the non-profit project, Pines of Arcadia, in Arcadia, Michigan. It is a spacious studio with exhibition space built into a sand dune and surrounded by pines. Besides acting as her artist studio, it also hosts an artist residency program. More information on Jashinsky and her work may be found at judyjashinsky.com.
“In these portraits, Judy captures the dedication and hard work of these professionals and allows us to emotionally connect with them," said WSCC’s professor of art and curator, Eden Ünlüata-Foley. "These powerful works remind us of the vital role nurses and doctors play in our everyday lives, and why we all owe them a special thanks for everything they did since COVID-19 became a household word.”
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series, with this year’s theme being “The Future of Work.” The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series.
For more information about Humankind, please visit westshore.edu.
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.