The Mason County Picnic Area, 6501 West Chauvez Road, opened for the 2020 season Tuesday featuring a new playground next to the pavilion.

The playground features a main playscape designed for 5-to 12-year-olds, a smaller playscape for 2-5 year-olds, swings, a balance beam, an overhead roundabout, a step-pod feature and a spinner — a merry-go-round type toy that is accessible to children of all physical abilities.

The Little Tykes Commercial equipment was purchased by Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission from Great Lakes Recreation which installed it in early June. Surfacing was completed Monday by Petersen and Sons, Excavating, which also did site preparation work.

The playground is now open.

The 60-unit Mason County Campground, 5906 West Chauvez Road, also has opened for the season with coronavirus protocols in place for the safety of patrons and staff. In addition to 56-camping sites, the campground has four camper cabins available.

“I thank everybody for the help with the playground and I’m glad the campground is open so everybody can come in and enjoy,” said Debora Roberts, Mason County Campground manager.

“It’s been in the works a long time, but we think the new playground is a fine addition to the park. It will make the pavilion picnic area even more appealing to area residents and the public at large,” Steve Begnoche, Mason County Parks Commission chairman, said.

The new picnic area playground is located immediately adjacent to the pavilion in a space created to improve accessibility.

Old playground equipment in the natural grass bowl below will be removed and the area restored for a place for play or picnic in.

“Thanks especially to the parks commission and members Mike Shaw and Gary Castonia for joining me on the playground committee and their help on the project. The support of Consumers Energy over the years and our park staff as we maintain and improve the picnic area and nearby campground is much appreciated,” Begnoche said. “Mason County Day Use Area and Campgrounds are gems too often overlooked by county residents.”

The approximately 120-acre day use area hosts three disc golf courses totaling 72 holes maintained by Mason County Disc Golf Organization, a large pavilion with restroom facilities available to rent for family reunions or other gatherings, and a walking path that goes to the campground. It is adjacent to Consumers Energy and DTE-operated and maintained overlooks of Lake Michigan and the Pump Storage Plant elevated pond.

Another project completed this spring at the campground by Petersen and Sons was extending waterlines so all sites with electric now also have water. Half of the sites offer full hookup and the other half have electric and water service. Wi-fi capabilities are available throughout the park. The campground has its own smaller play area, a pavilion, and showers and rest rooms.

Due to coronavirus concerns, protocols have been put in place such as camper check-ins being done through windows of the park office, changes in restroom patterns to enhance social distancing, increased disinfecting of showers and restrooms and the camper cabins.

People may visit or drive through the campground without need for a car pass.

Hull Field, home of Twisted Sticks Radio Controlled Club which maintains the area, also is part of the complex and is located on Chauvez Road between the campground and the day use area. It also hosts a wi-fi hot spot available for public use.

For more information or reservations for campsites or the pavilion, call 231-845-7609, or email mccampground@masoncounty.net. More information is also available at masoncounty.net and through the Mason County Campground Facebook Page.