Brian Nelson Finch, 41, from Newaygo County, was found dead in Logan Township Friday evening, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to a reported person unconscious on an ORV (off road vehicle) trail south of Sippy Road in Logan Township at approximately 4 p.m.
Responding emergency crews located Finch dead at the scene.
Preliminary findings indicate Finch was operating KTM350 dirt bike approximately two miles south of Sippy Road, on an ORV trail in the Whiskey Creek area, when he lost control, ran off the trail and was ejected off the bike. The bike ended up landing on top of him, the release stated.
Finch was riding alone and there were no witnesses to the crash. It is believed he had crashed a few hours before being found.
Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, Michigan State Police Hart Post, Carr and Custer Fire along with LIFE EMS also responded to the call.
The case is under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.