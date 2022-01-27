Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. (NMHSI) has completed a rebrand and launched a new website to better serve patients throughout northwest Michigan with medical, dental and behavioral health services all in one place, the nonprofit healthcare organization announced Thursday in a press release.
NMHSI has locations in Ludington, Manistee, Shelby, Benzonia and Traverse City. Its rebrand and website launch emphasize the its philosophy that quality healthcare is within reach for everyone living in the region, regardless of health insurance coverage, the release stated.
The new brand also focuses on the patient experience, highlighting available support for overcoming barriers to healthcare — cost, time, transportation, language — so every patient can heal, smile and breathe.
The website, at www.nmhsi.org, offers easy navigation for both new and current patients, with easy access to medical, dental and behavioral health services as well as
quick looks into each of the five health centers and related providers. The new site also highlights the patient support services that are available to help patients overcome barriers to health care.
NMHSI offers extended hours, mobile clinics, sliding fees, discount drug programs and interpreter services, finds every opportunity to care for children and adults of all ages.
Career opportunities are also highlighted on the new website for prospective providers and staff who are interested in advancing the mission of NMHSI.
NHMSI can be reached at (231) 947-0351 or at www.nmhsi.org.