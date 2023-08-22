The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will soon honor businesses and individuals who are making a difference in the local area. Ahead of its annual awards dinner, finalists in several categories were announced Tuesday morning in a press release.
Award categories are Mason County Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Service, and Future Five.
Winners will be announced on Sept. 13 during an awards ceremony at The Lake House, 704 Maritime Drive.
Business of the Year Award
Nominees for 2023 Business of the Year are Ludington Bay Brewing Company, OxyChem and West Shore Bank.
The purpose of this award is to recognize a business with more than 20 employees that has made an impact on the community through its business expertise and community service, according to the release. The Business of the Year award will be chosen based on its ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement.
Small Business of the Year Award
Nominees for the 2023 Small Business of the Year are Fresh Coast Foam, Hungry Howies Pizza & Subs, and Lakeshore Motorsports & Marine.
This award will recognize a small business with 20 or less employees that provides a quality product or service and conducts business with professionalism and integrity, according to the release. The Small Business of the Year award will be chosen based on the company’s ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement.
Community Service Award
Finalists for the 2023 Community Service Award include Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE), Oriole Giving Tree, and Renee Pickard.
The purpose of this award is to recognize an individual or group for accomplishments in offering service to the community on a volunteer basis, according to the release.
Future Five
Five local business professionals have been named to the 2023 class of Future Five and will receive honors for excellence in their respective business fields, the release stated. The honorees are Becky Foster, Kyle Gurzynski, Casey Lakari, Trent Lundquist and Kylie Mount.
These individuals, aged 21-40, are currently influencing the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in Mason County and demonstrate the ability to positively impact the area in the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement.
The Chamber Annual Awards will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, a casual strolling dinner, live music and an awards ceremony. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at www.ludington.org.