Two Huron-Manistee National Forests improvement projects were selected as part of the Great American Outdoors Act for 2021, according to a press release.
The selected projects will be the first round of improvements to address deferred maintenance on the Forest while improving visitors’ experiences.
These projects are part of the $285 million investment made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act.
The Great American Outdoors Act authorizes funding under the Legacy Restoration Fund annually through fiscal year 2025.
These funds will allow the USDA Forest Service to implement more than 500 infrastructure improvement projects essential to the continued use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands. These funds are critical in helping to reduce the Forest Service’s $5.9 billion deferred maintenance backlog and is an important step in restoring national forests in the Eastern Region.
This year’s selected projects are:
• North Country National Scenic Trail (NCNST) bridge replacements of the Michigan Creek and Tank Creek bridges on the North Country Scenic Trail. The project will improve safety and overall user experience for the large number of hikers that travel to the HMNF to experience the NCNST.
The bridge replacements will be between Eleven Mile Road and Eight Mile Road on the North Country Trail. The closest trailheads are Nichols Lake, located north of the bridge replacement, and Schoolhouse, located south of the bridge replacement.
• Wild & Scenic River Access and Parking Lot Improvements. This project improves access to the Pere Marquette W&S River at Maple Leaf Angler Access, Pine W&S River at Low Bridge Access, and White River, a Congressionally-designated W&S study river, at the Sischo Access.
These sites are popular with fishermen and canoe/liveries. The project includes road, parking, and signage improvements at all sites, in addition to an expansion/turnaround loop at Low Bridge. Work also includes repairs to the stairs at Maple Leaf. The project will improve safety and user access while decreasing deferred maintenance at these heavily used sites.