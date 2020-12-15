Northwest Michigan Health Services is providing no-cost flu vaccines over the next two weeks in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. The clinics will administer flu shots in curbside events where the patients never leave their cars.

“It’s easy, fast and safe,” says Heidi Britton, CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services. “They simply drive-up, wear a mask, answer a few questions then roll up their sleeves to get the shot. It should take less than 10 minutes and it costs nothing.”

Britton says it’s not too late to get a flu shot and it's probably never been more important. Public health officials fear a major flu outbreak combined with the COVID-19 pandemic could dramatically overburden healthcare services in the area.

Flu clinics are being held in Manistee, Mason and Oceana Counties. Planned events include:

• Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Manistee Middle/High School from 9 to 11 a.m., and at the United Way at the Feeding America Food Truck Event in Manistee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fountain Area Fire Department;

• Thursday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School;

• Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Era Country Dairy Farm Store;

• and on Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart, and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School.

Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center providing medical, dental and behavioral health care in western Michigan. They have clinics in Ludington, Traverse City, Benzonia, Manistee and Shelby.

For more information, visit www.beaflufighter.com.