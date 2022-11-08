The following are unofficial results as posted by the Mason County Clerk's Office as of 10:49 p.m. Tuesday with 6 of 25 precincts reporting:
GOVERNOR
Gretchen Whitmer: 1108
Tudor Dixon: 1358
Mary Buzuma:
Donna Brandenburg:
Kevin Hogan:
Daryl M. Simpson:
Write-in:
SECRETARY OF STATE
Jocelyn Benson: 1088
Kristina Elaine Karamo: 1347
Gregory Scott Stempfle:
Christine C. Schwartz:
Larry James Hutchinson Jr.:
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Dana Nessel: 1050
Matthew DePerno: 1367
Joseph McHugh Jr.:
Gerald Van Sickle:
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Jerry Hilliard: 963
John Moolenaar: 803
Nathan Hewer:
32ND STATE SENATE DISTRICT
Terry Sabo: 927
Jon Bumstead: 1458
102ND STATE HOUSE DISTRICT
Brian Hosticka: 856
Curt VanderWall: 1543
101ST STATE HOUSE DISTRICT
Joseph Fox:
Amanda Siggins:
Write-in:
4TH COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT
Rita Copenhaver:
Lew Squires:
7TH COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT
Ron Bacon:
Ed Miller:
LUDINGTON MAYOR:
Two Wards reporting (4th and 5th)
Mark Barnett: 536
Steve Miller: 366
PENTWATER BOND PROPOSAL 1
Yes:
No:
PENTWATER BOND PROPOSAL 2
Yes:
No:
BRANCH FIRE MILLAGE
Yes:
No:
SCOTTVILLE CITY COMMISSION
Rob Alway:
Darcy Copenhaver:
Kelli Pettit:
Marcy Spencer:
Write-in:
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS
Just one prec. reporting (Riverton)
Steven Griswold: 288
Gena Nelson: 294
Barry Pleiness: 304
Write-in: 31
LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOLS
Three prec. reporting (Riverton, 4th and 5th)
Sarah Lowman: 460
Stephanie Reed: 541
Jason Lee Wolven: 331
PROPOSAL 1
Yes:
No:
PROPOSAL 2
Yes:
No:
PROPOSAL 3
Yes:
No: