The following are unofficial results as posted by the Mason County Clerk's Office as of 10:49 p.m. Tuesday with 6 of 25 precincts reporting:

GOVERNOR

Gretchen Whitmer: 1108

Tudor Dixon: 1358

Mary Buzuma: 

Donna Brandenburg: 

Kevin Hogan: 

Daryl M. Simpson:  

Write-in: 

SECRETARY OF STATE

Jocelyn Benson: 1088

Kristina Elaine Karamo: 1347

Gregory Scott Stempfle: 

Christine C. Schwartz: 

Larry James Hutchinson Jr.: 

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Dana Nessel: 1050

Matthew DePerno: 1367

Joseph McHugh Jr.:

Gerald Van Sickle:

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Jerry Hilliard: 963

John Moolenaar: 803

Nathan Hewer: 

32ND STATE SENATE DISTRICT

Terry Sabo: 927

Jon Bumstead: 1458

102ND STATE HOUSE DISTRICT

Brian Hosticka: 856

Curt VanderWall: 1543

101ST STATE HOUSE DISTRICT

Joseph Fox: 

Amanda Siggins: 

Write-in: 

4TH COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT

Rita Copenhaver: 

Lew Squires: 

7TH COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT

Ron Bacon:

Ed Miller: 

LUDINGTON MAYOR:

Two Wards reporting (4th and 5th)

Mark Barnett: 536

Steve Miller: 366

PENTWATER BOND PROPOSAL 1

Yes: 

No: 

PENTWATER BOND PROPOSAL 2

Yes: 

No: 

BRANCH FIRE MILLAGE

Yes: 

No: 

SCOTTVILLE CITY COMMISSION

Rob Alway:

Darcy Copenhaver:

Kelli Pettit:

Marcy Spencer:

Write-in:

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOLS

Just one prec. reporting (Riverton)

Steven Griswold: 288

Gena Nelson: 294

Barry Pleiness: 304

Write-in: 31

LUDINGTON AREA SCHOOLS

Three prec. reporting (Riverton, 4th and 5th)

Sarah Lowman: 460

Stephanie Reed: 541

Jason Lee Wolven: 331

PROPOSAL 1

Yes:

No: 

PROPOSAL 2

Yes: 

No: 

PROPOSAL 3

Yes: 

No: 

