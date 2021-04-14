Three students from O.J. DeJonge Middle School in Ludington were named local winners in the 52nd annual America & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Taking first was Hanna Rudzki followed by Maggie Autrey and Reese Willis. All three received award certificates.

The contest was sponsored locally by Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Wane Brown of Ludington.

Rudzki’s essay is entered into the statewide competition where the top 10 essays in the state will be selected. Those 10 winners will be announced this month, and each will receive a plaque, a medallion and $1,000 cash.

The topic for the essay was “My Personal Michigan Hero.”

Rudzki’s essay:

From Dinosaur Costumes to Candy Bars

BASH! The sound of the drum ricocheted around the room, drowning out the band. Everyone jumps, many of us falling out of our seats. I whip my head around to see my band director, Mr. Kuczynski, smiling and giggling from behind the bass drum. Mr. Kuczynski, who most of us call Mr. K, has been my band teacher for around three years now. I couldn’t wish for a better teacher. He can turn my day around. He can’t help but cheer me up, and make me feel appreciated. Mr. K blows me away with how well he mixes kindness, humor and a little bit (or a maybe a lot) of crazy. No matter how my day is going, I’ll leave with a smile on my face thanks to my Michigan hero, Mr. K.

Whenever I think of Mr. K, I think of how funny he is. My favorite example of this is from a concert a couple of years ago. One of the songs we were going to play was the Jurassic Park theme song, so naturally Mr. K decided that the best outfit would be an inflatable dinosaur costume. He waddled up to the podium to conduct us, but he discovered he couldn’t just step onto it; the costume wouldn’t let him. He decided that if he can’t step onto it, he should jump onto it. Thankfully, he made it up, but it took us several minutes to suppress our laughter. Although big stunts are hilarious, they happen less often. The everyday things are what really make his class enjoyable. One of his favorite ways to amuse us is to tell dad jokes. The one he told the class yesterday was, “Did you know that the umbrella was going to be called a break, but the inventor stuttered first?” Mr. K has proven that he can put a smile on my face every day. Even with something as stupid as a dad joke.

Mr. K is almost always full of energy. Sometimes it makes him a tad bit crazy. One of my favorite things about him is how hyped up he can make the entire class. One time he was conducted at a concert, and he let our crazy music get to him. He was leading us through a fast and impactful part of our song, so he was swinging his arms. Near the end of the song he hit his star with his baton. SNAP! The baton snaps in half. I ducked just as the second half of the baton flew over my head. He continued to conduct with it, even though it was broken. It was hilarious, but a little bit sad too because that was his favorite one. That wasn’t the first time either. He has broken many of his batons over his years of teaching. One of the more daily examples of his craziness is how much he trips, and it’s not just because he is clumsy (even though he sorta is). He gets super excited and runs over to wherever the excitement is happening. However he often tends to trip on the way there. It can be over the carpet, his podium, a misplaced case, the ramp, or even air. It’s a great reminder of just how much energy he has, and how hyper he can be.

The more time I spend with Mr. K, the more I notice just how kind he is. He give us reassurance that we are doing good, and he doesn’t force us to answer questions out loud if we don’t feel comfortable doing so. He asks us to play, but if you aren’t there yet, he tells us to just follow along, or play an easier version. He talks to us like we are just friends having a conversation, unlike many teachers who just lecture and talk sternly. Of course there are moments that force him to be a little bit more stern and strict, but those times and few and far apart. By letting everyone participate and have control over what they do and don’t want to play, he makes me and many others feel respected and appreciated. He will often show us things that he is working towards and failing at; it makes you real and feel close to him. Another thing that he does is give us candy bars when we answer or play something. It doesn’t even have to be right. He just appreciates us being willing to put ourselves out there and try. Mr. K does whatever he can to make us feel better.

Mr. K gives the best example of humor, kindness and crazy I have ever seen. He goes above and beyond for us every day. From dinosaur costumes to candy bars and everything in between. I want to thank you Mr. K for everything you do for us, and for giving me the best thing I could ever ask for. Happiness.