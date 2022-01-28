The Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet will be returning on Thursday, March 3 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The planning committee has been working on details that will offer an opportunity for attendees to enjoy the traditional banquet that has been held for 14 years.
The banquet will be held at the West Michigan Research Station located at 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart. This new facility will provide a wonderful atmosphere for attendees to enjoy the Taste of Oceana Reception, enjoy a tasty dinner and entertainment.
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th annual Oceana Agriculture and Natural Resources Banquet. Tickets are $20 per person, which includes admission to the Taste of Oceana reception. Tickets can be purchased from members of the organizing committee: David Rabe, Leroy Glover, Norm Myers as well as being available at the Oceana Conservation District Office in Shelby and the MSU Extension office in Hart.
Tickets can also be purchased online at www.oceanaconservation.org.
The evening will begin with the Taste of Oceana Social Hour beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the Banquet. The Taste of Oceana allows attendees to sample food products grown or processed in the Oceana County area.
The organizing committee is currently looking for area businesses that would like to share their signature creations with those in attendance. Space is limited to eight exhibitors and the deadline to register for a space is Friday, Feb. 18. Taste of Oceana exhibitors are permitted to provide items for purchase. Contact the MSU Extension Office at (231) 873-2129 for additional information on participating in the Taste of Oceana.
The Banquet will begin promptly at 7 p.m. with a catered dinner prepared by Dave’s Kountry Kitchen of Rothbury.
Following dinner, award presentations will be held to recognize conservation related achievements from the Oceana Conservation District. The Oceana Conservation District will hold a brief business meeting and an election for new board members as part of their Annual Meeting and give attendees an update on the activities that are taking place within the district.
The award presentations will conclude with the awarding of the 2022 Friend of Oceana Agricultural Industry Award.
The organizing committee works each year to provide entertainment for the evening, ranging from jazz bands, musical groups and informational talks to professional jugglers and ventriloquists over the years, making each year’s event a little different. This year’s entertainment will be the comedy of Dwayne Gill.
Gill is a former marine, a cop, and a comic. A true triple threat! Feeling his career as a state trooper was too serious for someone considered funny since birth, he found an outlet for his humor when he first stepped onto a comedy stage at the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase in 1993. After only two performances, he joined the ranks of professional comedians with his first paid booking at Gadzooks Comedy Club.
There will be door prize drawings throughout the evening for various items secured by the organizing committee and donated by local businesses.
For more information on the banquet, call either the Oceana Conservation District at 861-5600 or the Oceana MSU Extension Office in Hart at 873-2129.