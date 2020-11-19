PENTWATER — The Grant Township Fire Department in Oceana County stated Thursday that Firefighter Michael Buitendorp died as he was on his way to fight a fire in Otto Township Wednesday evening.
According to a press release, Buitendorp lost consciousness as he was driving a Grant Township Fire Department water tender truck in response to a camper fire on South Forest Glen Drive in nearby Otto Township. Buitendorp’s partner was able to stop the truck and radio for help while tending to Buitendorp.
Fellow Grant Fire Department firefighters along with rescue responders with the department and Life EMS responded to assist Buitendorp. He was transported to Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital, but attempts to resuscitate Buitendorp were usuccessful, according to the release.
Buitendorp is survived by his wife Anna and children Jasper, Isabel, Redding and Andrew.