HART — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday, according to a release from the office.
Det. Shane Hasty stated that emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence in Oceana County’s Grant Township “for reports of shots fired and a victim was struck.”
After first responders arrived, they determined that a 28-year-old Muskegon County man died.
Neighboring counties were asked to look for the vehicle of a 32-year-old Muskegon County man, Hasty stated.
“The suspect vehicle was located and stopped by (law enforcement) and the suspect was taken into custody at that time,” Hasty stated. “A firearm was located with the suspect and is believed to be the murder weapon.”
Hasty stated the Muskegon County man is lodged in the Oceana County Jail “and will be formally charged later.” His identification is being withheld pending the notification of family members.
A 28-year-old Montague woman “was also involved and was not injured,” Hasty stated.
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and its crime lab, Life EMS, Grant Township Rescue, Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office.