LANSING — A ramp onto U.S. 31 northbound and the rest area in Summit Township will remain closed on the expressway, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon.
According to a release from MDOT, the ramp from Oceana Drive onto northbound U.S. 31 is expected to stay closed through noon, Tuesday. Drivers are asked to drive on Pere Marquette Highway north from Oceana Drive.
The rest area in Summit Township is also scheduled to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to MDOT.
Lane closures will continue to take place through mid-October on the expressway between Oceana Drive and Hawley Road, the release stated.
The closures are a part of a project by MDOT to resurface 4 1/2 miles of the expressway from south of the Mason-Oceana county line to north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township. Drainage was another area of work for crews as well as the installation of new guardrail, according to MDOT.