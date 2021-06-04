PENTWATER — The Community Foundation for Oceana County on Friday announced its spring 2021 grant awards, totaling $50,750.

Grants are awarded to nonprofit agencies, government bodies and school districts to help benefit the community. In total, 16 grants were awarded, including support for:

• Oceana Conservation District: $5,000 to support the Knee-High Naturalists day camp program;

• Oceana County Parks & Recreation: $3,000 to purchase nine new picnic tables for Cedar Point and Doolittle Parks;

• COVE: $2,500 to support a sexual assault nurse examiner position;

• Hesperia Community Schools: $5,000 to purchase a book-vending machine for students;

• Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association: $3,200 to repair Little Sable Point Lighthouse;

• Village of Shelby: $5,000 to renovate the Village of Shelby’s Pocket Park;

• Walkerville Thrives: $450 to purchase tech equipment for exercise instructors at the Old School Recreation Center.

To see a complete list of grant awards, visit www.oceanafoundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards.

In announcing this season’s grant awards, CFOC thanks both the organizations that applied and its donors. This year, the foundation changed its guidelines to increase grant commitments up to $5,000. Longer term commitments are also considered for initiatives that show exceptional promise for community impact.

In addition, guidelines changed to allow for more than one distinct grant request in a calendar year. As a result the spring 2021 community grant awards were the highest total in the foundation’s history.

The Community Foundation for Oceana County operates community grant rounds each year in the spring and fall.

To learn more, visit www.oceanafoundation.org/grants. For more information about making a gift, now or through an estate plan, creating a named fund at the Foundation, or to learn more about community needs, call Tammy Carey at (231) 869-3377.