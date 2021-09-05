AMBER TWP. — Law enforcement is looking for a man in relation to an alleged felonious assault Sunday evening.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said officers are searching for Bret Cooper, 47, and he is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds. He was wearing a olive green shirt with a black cap. He has brown eyes and blue eyes.
Cole said he was last seen near First Street east of Bryce Road.
Cole said those who live inside an area bordered by U.S. 10, Stiles Road, Conrad Road and the U.S. 31 freeway should remain in their home because K-9 units are assisting in the search.
Cooper allegedly assaulted a woman in the parking lot of Home Depot, and was believed to have a machete. As deputies were arriving, he allegedly fled on foot.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Ludington Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. Cole said that three K-9 units along with a tactical team and a drone were being used in trying to apprehend the man.