MANISTEE — A 23-year-old Ohio man drowned Wednesday in Lake Michigan off of Arcadia, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Brian Gutowski, deputies were called at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday to the 3000 block of Oak Street in the Village of Arcadia for a report of a drowning.
When deputies arrived, they found that members of the Arcadia Township Fire/Rescue were engaged in lifesaving efforts. The man was transported by MMR EMS to Munson Hospital Manistee where he was pronounced dead.
The initial investigation by law enforcement indicates the man was swimming in Lake Michigan with his family when he began to struggle in the water.
The family members attempted to assist the man, but they were unable to do so before he went below the water. The family members were able to remove the man from the water and bring him to shore where they and several bystanders began to administer CPR, Gutowski stated.
Gutowski stated the drowning is accidental, according to the investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety as well as the fire department, ambulance service and the Manistee County Central Dispatch.