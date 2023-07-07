MANISTEE — The Ohio man who drowned Wednesday in Lake Michigan near Arcadia was identified Friday afternoon by Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski, according to a release by his office.
Austin Gegel, 23, of Wapokoneta, Ohio, was identified as the man by Gutowski who drowned late Wednesday afternoon near the 3000 block of Oak Street in the Village of Arcadia, according to the release.
Gutowski stated earlier this week that Gegel was swimming in the lake with his family when he began to struggle in the water. His family attempted to assist him, but were unable to do so before he submerged. The family were able to get him ashore where they and several bystanders administered CPR.
The drowning was ruled accidental, Gutowski said.