Three local winners were named at each O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Mason County Eastern in the America & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.
The essay contest is open to eighth grade students, and nearly 200 Michigan school participate in the contest. The topic of the contest was “My Personal Michigan Hero.”
At O.J. DeJonge, Kennedi Christoffersen won the contest with Steele Stowe finishing second and Sawyer Hendrickson finishing third.
At Eastern, Kayleigh Corbin won the contest with Bryanna Hasenbank finishing second and Brailyn Johnson taking third.
The local contests at each of the schools was sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Wayne Brown of Ludington. The winners of the contests at each school will have their names engraved on a plaque for display at their respective schools.
The essays from Christoffersen and Cobin advanced to the state level competition. Ten statewide winners will be announced in April. Each of those winners receive a plaque, medallion and a $1,000 cash award. The schools of each of the 10 statewide winners receive $1,500, including $500 because a local Farm Bureau Insurance agent sponsored the school.
The statewide awards day is May 17 in Lansing where the top 10 students and their teachers will be invited to participate in day-long group recognitions.