HART — Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast stated Saturday morning that a fatal accident in Benona Township claimed the life of a man.
According to an email from Mast to local media, he stated a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by 21-year-old Ryan Allen of Shelby was heading west on West Fish Road near South 44th Avenue in Benona Township when the vehicle lost control, went off the road "and hit a series of trees." First responders received the call at 12:34 a.m., Saturday.
Inside the "severely damaged vehicle" were four passengers, Mast stated. Hayden Zaverl, who was a rear passenger on the driver's side of the truck, died as result of the injuries he sustained. He was 21.
Mackenzie Wagner, a front passenger; Courtnie Brown, a rear passenger; and Jillian Mitteer, a rear middle passenger, also were injured in the crash.
"The other passengers suffered injuries as well which caused AeroMed to be dispatched to the scene to assist," Mast stated.
Mast stated that alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
"The accident is still under investigation and more info will be released as it becomes available," Mast stated.