MANISTEE — First responders were called to the site of a sinking boat Sunday morning, and a search continued into the afternoon for a fifth passenger on the boat.
According to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski, responders were sent to a location 4 miles off the shore of the Village of Arcadia at around 9:22 a.m. Sunday. Another boater saw that the 20-foot vessel was sinking, and went to assist.
“Upon arriving, the Good Samaritan boat located four individuals in the water. Three individuals (a 69-year-old male, an 82-year-old female and a 71-year-old female) were conscious and alert and removed from the water,” Gutowski stated in the release.
A fourth person, a 77-year-old woman, was located unconscious and removed from the water, the release stated. The Good Samaritans tried to do life-saving measures as well as emergency responders, but she was pronounced dead.
A fifth passenger, a 63-year-old Arcadia resident, went below the water and was still missing Sunday afternoon.
“Since the time of the incident, emergency crews from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Arcadia Fire Department, Frankfort Fire Department (and) Onekama Fire Department have been conducting searches of the area in an attempt to locate the missing individual,” the release stated.
Gutowski requested the public to stay away from any emergency responders who are working in the area.
Also assisting the sheriff’s office were MMR EMS, Benzie County Emergency Management Service, Manistee City Fire Department, Manistee County Central Dispatch and members of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force.
The incident is still being investigated.