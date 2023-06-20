MANSITEE — A 79-year-old Onekama woman has died as a result of injuries sustained during a traffic crash on Thursday, June 15, according to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.
The release stated that Susan Osmus of Onekama succumbed to injuries after being involved in two crashes on June 15.
The first was at approximately 6:49 p.m., when deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a hit-and-run property-damage accident on Main Street (M-22) in the Village of Onekama. The caller reported that they had just been side-swiped by an SUV that was traveling north on Main Street. Following the collision, the SUV slowed down and then continued north on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Portage Point Drive near Herkelrath Road in Onekama Township. The caller indicated that the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
It was determined that this vehicle was the same vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident prior.
The driver, Osmus, was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital and then transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City where she succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash.
The accident investigation indicates that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.