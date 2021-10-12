CADILLAC — A trooper with the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post assisted local law enforcement in Manistee with the apprehension of an Oscoda man for home invasion, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
The trooper responded with officers of the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, the Manistee Police Department and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Tribal Public Safety to a report of a breaking and entering in progress on East Parkdale Avenue in Manistee Township.
The residence was unoccupied and up for sale, and a person in the area recently noticed suspicious activity at the residence and called police when they saw an interior light on, according to the release.
The homeowner allowed access to the dwelling for the officers. Inside, they arrested Lukas Wayne Schrader, 44, of Oscoda. According to the release, Schrader did not have permission from the homeowner to be in the house. Schrader also had a warrant for his arrested issued from 85th District Court in Manistee for contempt of court and failure to appear on a retail fraud charge.
Schrader was arraigned Sunday in 85th District Court in Manistee on a count of home invasion third degree and a count of larceny in a building. He was given a $2,500, 10 percent bond. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 27.