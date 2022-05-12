Stix, the newly renovated restaurant and bowling alley, opened their doors for the first time in November 2021 with a soft opening. On May 21, the facility will be officially welcoming guests to their new outdoor “Biergarten” during their grand opening weekend celebration.
The Stix team will host an appreciation and media dinner Friday, May 20 to acknowledge the efforts of everyone involved in making Stix a reality. This exclusive event will also feature Main Street Dueling Pianos, according to a press release from the restaurant
On Saturday, May 21, the Biergarten will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The full-day event will include food and drink specials, ending with a free concert featuring Chicago-based band, “Hello Weekend.” The band has taken the stage for crowds as large as 18,000 people around the country, and has played on several iconic stages known to the midwest, such as the House of Blues, PayPal Headquarters and the Rosemont Theater, according got a press release. The high-energy cover group will be performing outside in the Biergarten from 7 to 11 p.m.
Owner Andrew Riemer has been overwhelmed with response to the restaurant and bowling alley and can’t wait to share the Biergarten as an addition.
“I’m very excited for everyone to experience the many features that make the space so unique. It’s a place the entire family will enjoy,” he stated in a press release.
The beer garden, which is formally titled the “Biergarten,” is giving its German origin a local spin. It’s a tastefully decorated outdoor space that will offer its own exclusive food and drink menu. There will be a massive tree in the center of the garden strung with thousands of white lights, according to a press release.
Some of the amenities include a large pavilion built from lumber used in the old Michael’s Bar, a merchandise station and outdoor restaurant. The space also includes several yard games, from bachi ball to cornhole. There is also outdoor seating available on the “pier” that overlooks the Biergarten, or at one of the seven fire pits or fire table. The new addition is a space that is unlike any other offered in West Michigan.