PEO Chapter EU of Ludington recently presented Kendra Lifer with a grant award from the Program for Continuing Education of Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) International.

Lifer is an online student through Chamberlain University, and hopes to graduate in July 2023 with her bachelor’s degree in Nursing, with a focus on becoming a hospice nurse manager.

The grant was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment to support themselves or their families.

Lifer’s commitment and resourcefulness in pursuing advanced education have been

demonstrated throughout her life. After graduation from high school in 2008, Lifer started her family and worked various jobs for 10 years, but while working as a nurse aide, a supervisor encouraged her to go into nursing. She didn’t imagine this as an option as she has a cochlear implant. Although this small electronic device stimulates the cochlear nerve and sends sound information to the brain to produce a hearing sensation and an improved ability to hear and understand speech, it does not fully restore normal hearing.

“I do not have a disability, but a condition. It is part of who I am and what makes me, me,” Lifer stated.

She successfully obtained an associate degree in nursing in 2021, working full-time while caring for her three children, ages 12, 10 and 7.

She learned about the grant on the PEO International website and, after inquiring about a PEO chapter in her area and interacting with numerous people via email, she connected with Gail Hall, one of the co-chairs of the philanthropy for Chapter EU in Ludington.

Lifer’s interest in hospice care began when she was present at the time her grandparents passed away, and she recounts that with the help of the hospice nurse, their passing was a peaceful experience. Given these personal losses and her experience in nursing homes as a nurse aide, licensed practical nurse and registered nurse, she developed a passion for caring for the dying and their families.

The hospice nurse manager position she hopes to obtain upon her graduation will enable her to continue to work full-time with benefits and a higher pay rate, while still being involved in patient care. Full-time work is necessary for her family, as they often struggle to make ends meet, and she hopes to use the grant for tuition, books and enhanced internet, as well as the purchase of a stethoscope that Bluetooths with her cochlear impact to augment sound and provides visual readouts of heart/breath sounds to a cell phone.

With her hospice work and her skill set, supervisory experience, enthusiasm and work history, Lifer believes she will be a marketable candidate for a position as a hospice nurse

manager, and she initiated contact with several hospice services in the area in anticipation of employment after her graduation.

PEO Chapter EU of Ludington has taken an interest in providing grants and loans to local women like Lifer who are returning to continue their education. In addition to the grant, Chapter EU plans to help Lifer with the cost of testing and licensing fees, as well as

providing moral support through cards, encouragement and small gifts.

PEO International was founded on Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. With a goal to bring increased opportunities for higher education to women, PEO has helped more than 119,000 women by providing over $398 million in grants scholarships, awards and loans. There are approximately 6,000 local

chapters in the United States and Canada, with nearly a quarter of a million active members. Chapter EU Ludington can be contacted about these opportunities at chaptereumi@gmail.com.

Pictured with Lifer (center) are Chapter EU’s President Carolyn Fitch (left) and its PCE chair

Gail Hall (right).