Pere Marquette Charter Township Supervisor Gerald Bleau announced plans for an Aug. 13 community celebration event for the new Pere Marquette Conservation Park in cooperation with the Land Conservancy of West Michigan and Dow.
The nearly 300-acre property, acquired by the township through a Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund grant, is now available for the public to explore and enjoy, according to a press release. The land conservancy partnered with the township on the 2017 Trust Fund grant application and former property owner Dow donated 50 percent of the property value to the township to support the grant proposal.
The celebration event will be held at the conservation park at the former Dow Activities Club Park beginning at 1 p.m., Friday, August 13. The driveway into the property is located directly across from 1477 Lakeshore Drive, and signs will direct traffic from the entry to the parking areas. Light refreshments will be provided.
Those who are planning to attend are asked to register by calling (616) 451-9476 or online at www.naturenearby.org/events/pmcp so organizers can ensure there are sufficient supplies on hand.
“A great deal of time and effort on the part of many individuals has been put forth to make this park a reality for the citizens of Pere Marquette Township, the surrounding communities and the many people who visit the area,” Bleau stated in the release. “The collaboration with our project partners at LCWM, the community-minded generosity of Dow and strong local support all came together to enable the township to benefit from Michigan’s outstanding Natural Resource Trust Fund program. This event provides us an opportunity to say thank you for all of the hard work that’s gone into the project and to introduce the public to the park property and our future development plans,” he said.
“The township’s acquisition of Pere Marquette Conservation Park protects vital natural land on the shores of the scenic Pere Marquette River so that it can be restored and enjoyed by Ludington’s residents and visitors. The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is proud to have worked alongside the township and Dow over the last eight years to see this project through,” stated LCWM Executive Director Kim Karn in the release.
The conservancy provided advice and assistance on the trust fund acquisition process and has played the lead role in fundraising efforts for a Park Operations Endowment Fund and for development projects.
The park includes Lake Michigan frontage, approximately one mile of Pere Marquette Lake shoreline and one-half miles of frontage along the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, one of the most popular fishing locations in the area.
“Dow has a 60-year history of operations in this area, and this is a fitting recognition of our long and successful relationship with the community,” stated Mary Draves, Dow chief sustainability officer and vice president of environment, health and safety, in the release. “Collaboration is a key component of our sustainability journey as a company, and this project is a wonderful example of how liked-minded individuals, companies and organizations can come together to create a stronger, more sustainable future. We’re grateful for this partnership and all those who worked these many years to make this conservation area a reality.”
In addition to a brief program and light refreshments featuring the Lakeside Wiener Wagon, displays of the park development plans and information provided by a core group that is establishing a Friends of Pere Marquette Conservation Park organization will be available.