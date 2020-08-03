HART — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two Hart men were shot Sunday, according to a press release from Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Deputies were called at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to Hackley Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby where the two Hart men, ages 26 and 22, were being treated for gunshot wounds. Mast stated the 26-year-old Hart man was being treated for a shotgun wound to the back of his upper should area. The 22-year-old Hart was treated for “a minor shotgun wound to his left arm.”
Deputies then went to a residence in the 5000 block of Oneida Trail in the Lake Tahoe subdivision in Grant Township in Oceana County, Mast stated. A suspect was located, and “he gave a statement claiming self-defense.”
Mast stated the incident continues to be investigated by his office, and he made the Oceana County Prosecuting Attorney aware of the incident, too.