Two long-time members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office began their retirements recently, and the office promoted a deputy, too.
All of the moves took place within the office’s corrections division, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Retiring from the office are Sgt. Kelly Winters and Deputy Dale Berndt. Receiving a promotion is Sgt. Russ Phillips.
Winters retired from the office on Feb. 28 after beginning her career on July 12, 1999, and serving for 23 years. During her career, Winters earned several awards including the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Unit Citation for dedication in 2006, according to the release. She earned the Life Saving Award in 2007 for performing CPR and the saving of an inmate’s life during a medical emergency. In addition, in 2018, Winters was recognized as the 2018 Rotary Club’s Deputy of the Year.
Berndt began his retirement Tuesday, and he started with the office on Feb. 18, 2008, after more than 15 years of service. Berndt was awarded a Department Excellence Award in 2017 for his commitment to covering shifts during an employee shortage and a Department Commendation in 2018 for efforts he made in assisting the agency in passing a LEIN audit, according to the release. He also received two Outstanding Performance Awards in 2020 for life saving and the stopping of an inmate who was attempting to commit suicide.
Phillips received his promotion on March 1, and he has assumed the role of night shift supervisor within the Corrections Division, the release stated. Phillips started his career with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 26, 2018, as a Corrections Deputy. Phillips is currently a defensive tactics instructor and gas munitions instructor.