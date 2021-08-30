United Way of Mason County announced its 2021-22 campaign co-chairs as Michael and Kelly Parker.

Kelly Parker is originally from Ludington and has a background in business as the owner and manager of Nader’s Motel & Suites. Kelly also serves as a board of education member for Ludington Area Catholic School and Lincoln Hills Golf Club. She is a Rotary Club member and in 2018, was recognized for her community involvement and industry leadership with a Future Five Award from the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce.

Previously, she has served on the board of directors for the Ludington Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, the CVB Marketing Committee, as well as the Spectrum Health Ludington Benefit Ball Committee and the Miss Ludington Area Pageant Board.

Michael Parker is a commercial pilot, real estate developer and assists in all operations at Nader’s Motel and Suites. His current projects include the demolition, remediation and new construction of a former gas station on South James Street, as well as ongoing improvements to Nader’s.

The Parkers have been married for 10 years and are proud parents to 7-year-old Pratt, a second grader at LAC who travels frequently as a motocross rider.

“We look forward to improving the lives of families and individuals through a partnership and involvement in United Way of Mason County, as well as combining our resources to better our community,” stated Kelly Parker in a press release.

“We are very excited to welcome the Parkers as our 2021-22 United Way of Mason County campaign chairs. I am looking forward to the enthusiasm, creativity and drive that they will bring to this campaign, and look forward to working with them to make this year’s campaign a success,” stated Lynne Russell, executive director of United Way of Mason County.

The campaign chairs have set a campaign goal of $300,000 for the 2021-22 campaign.

For information on how to give to United Way of Mason County’s 2021-22 campaign, please visit their website at https://www.masoncountyuw.org.