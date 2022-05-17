The contractor for the Ludington Area Schools Elementary project will be working at the intersection of Bryant Road at Jebavy Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to install additional traffic loops on Bryant Road.
The traffic loops are wires that are cut into the hot-mix asphalt that detect the vehicles that approach the intersection of Jebavy and send a signal to the traffic light to activate the green light for a left or right turn.
The traffic loops and stop bars that were installed last fall, were too far away from the intersection of Jebavy. The stop bars will be corrected at a later date.
Motorists should anticipate delays and use caution when approaching this intersection during the work.