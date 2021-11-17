PENTWATER — Pentwater's Fire Department is mourning the death of its chief, Paul Smith, who passed away Tuesday night, according to a press release from the department.

Smith died at his home Tuesday night from a battle with cancer. People that knew Smith described him as a person that was always willing to help residents in the Village of Pentwater and Pentwater Township, according to the release.

“He will truly be missed by our whole community,” stated Jeff Hodges, Pentwater village president, in the release.

"He will leave a large void in our community,” stated Pentwater Village Manager Chris Brown.

“Chief Smith enjoyed the challenges of extinguishing fire so much so that he expressed concerns of holding higher level chief officer positions and no longer being able to put on an airpack and go inside fires,” stated former longtime Pentwater Fire Chief Terry Cluchey. “He loved the challenge.”

Ray Hasil, assistant fire chief under Smith described Smith as having a tireless work ethic.

“Once he went into a fire, he didn’t want out. He would come out of fires as red as a beet, cool off with a bottle of water, go back in,” Hasil stated.

Smith began firefighting on Pentwater Fire Department in the fall of 2002 and worked his way up the ranks over the years. In 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant and, following the line-of-duty death of Capt. John Sayles in 2012, Smith was promoted to captain. In 2014, he was the assistant fire chief until the retirement of Cluchey in 2018. Smith

had served as fire chief of Pentwater Fire Department since April 2018. Over the years, he

had also served the department as caretaker and dive team leader.

Smith will be remembered by his fire department brothers as a someone that loved the

camaraderie of firefighting. He loved serving his community as much as he loved aggressive interior attack inside structure fires. Smith was a builder whose knowledge of construction aided in extinguishing building fires.

Funeral service for Pentwater Fire Chief Paul Smith will be Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Pentwater Public School with Pastor Mark Lillie of Pentwater First Baptist Church

officiating. A public safety procession and gravesite service at Pentwater Township Cemetery immediately follows.

Smith leaves behind his wife Karen plus many children and grandchildren.

Hasil has been acting fire chief during Smith’s illness and will continue as acting chief until a permanent replacement is voted on by department members in February 2022.