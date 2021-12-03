Submitted photo
Ten students from Pentwater High School were inducted as new members of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held at the school on Tuesday. Members were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Students inducted were Ireland Breitner, Crysta Cluchey, Mitchel Daniels, Aubriana Foster, Madelyn Green, Abigail Hughes, Eliana Mandarano, Samantha Schaefer, Emily Schwarz and Abie VanDuinen. “We are very proud to recognize these outstanding members of our student body. National Honor Society members are chosen for and then expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community,” stated Carrie Jeruzal, chapter adviser. The Pentwater High School chapter has been active since the 1960s. Each year the chapter sponsors several service projects for the school and community. The induction was face-to-face as the 2020 ceremony was virtual.