The Pentwater Police Department is partnering with Amazon to support the citizens of Pentwater and Oceana County during the month of December, the department stated in a press release Tuesday night.
According to the release, Amazon reached out to the department in August to begin discussions on how it could partner with the department to improve community relationships. Officer Amanda Payne took the lead and began discussions on how best to tailor their efforts in and around Pentwater and Oceana County. As a result, Project Uplift came to be.
Officers will be distributing items throughout the month of December. Officer Payne and Amazon representatives selected from a list of more than 150 items, things that could be used to reach their goals in crime prevention, churches and food pantries, local fire departments and schools.
"It was our hope that we could make this happen by December," Payne said. "We really didn't know what to expect."
Last Wednesday, Payne and Police Chief Laude Hartrum traveled to Caledonia and picked up a pallet stacked with items.
"We picked up over 30 boxes weighing almost 500 pounds and brought them back to the office. The items were sorted out and organized. The list included smoke detectors, 'Ring' door bells, snacks, food, water, computer tablets, watches, lights, cleaning supplies, phones, office supplies and toys. We realized very early on that we were going to need help getting these items to people who needed them," said Hartrum. "We are partnering with Oceana County Sheriff's Office, Pentwater Fire Department, Pentwater Public Schools and First Baptist Church of Pentwater."
Hartrum hopes that by getting the "Ring" doorbells out to those who need them, the department will be able to stop some of the seasonal mischief that occurs around Christmas.
"We are very excited and blessed to he able to partner with Amazon to bring this to our community," the department stated in the release.