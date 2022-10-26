Pentwater is one of 25 Michigan school districts set to benefit from an influx of $54 million awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to purchase new electric buses.
U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow announced recipients Wednesday in a press release. The EPA wards are administered through the Clean School Bus Program, and funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Pentwater Public School will receive $790,000 for two buses, according to the release.
“Electric school buses will make a big difference for schools across Michigan. This investment will improve air quality while helping our school districts cut their transportation costs and keep more resources in the classroom. It’s a great step to protect the health of our children and save schools money,” said Stabenow.
Peters said he's “proud to have supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that is now providing this funding to help replace school buses across Michigan."
"We need to be working to tackle climate change, improve air quality and protect our children’s health as they ride to school each day, and these low and zero-emission buses are a great step forward,” Peters said.
Awards are a part of the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program helps states accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles, produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities, and save schools money, according to the release.