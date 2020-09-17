PENTWATER — Pentwater Public School went into a lockdown Thursday morning after a loaded 9-millimeter pistol magazine was found on Park Street near the school’s parking lot.
Pentwater Police Chief Laude Hartrum stated in a press release that officials with the school reported the incident, and it was placed in a “soft lockdown.” Additional law enforcement arrived at the school, including a K9 unit from the Michigan State Police and other members of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian, in a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page, stated that the magazine was found in front of the soccer field and artisan center.
Hartrum stated the school was placed a “hard lockdown” at 11:15 a.m. to prevent students from leaving their classrooms while the school was searched. That search began at 11:28, Hartrum stated, with school officials and law enforcement doing the search. The search took 32 minutes, and no additional firearms or ammunition was found.
“We do not believe any student was in danger at any time,” Karaptian wrote. “We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter.”
The lockdowns were lifted after 12:10 p.m.
Hartrum said his department is continuing to investigate the incident. Also assisting Pentwater was the Hart Police Department.