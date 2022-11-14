Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) held its Good Citizens reception on Nov. 6 to recognize students from 10 west Michigan high schools.

The students were chosen by their peers, teachers, counselors, and administrators for this honor.

The DAR Good Citizens Scholarship recipient for 2022 was Anna VanDuinen from Pentwater High School.

Her essay was read aloud at the reception, and Anna received a scholarship award of $1,000.

Her essay was then forwarded for submission to the state-level contest.

Not all 10 students were present for the reception as some had prior obligations. Those who were unable to attend will receive their certificates and DAR pins in the mail.

Those in attendance received a pin and a certificate, and they shared their plans for the future.

In addition to VanDuinen, the other students who received awards were Sophia Grierson of Ludington High School; Charlie Ann Banks of Mason County Central High School; Kaitlyn Emma Mickevich of Mason County Eastern High School; Emma Deigh Soelberg of Shelby High School; Abigail Jane Pretty of Hart High School; Christina Rose Midyett of Alanson Public Schools; Avery Koenigsknecht of Fowler Schools; Max Goldner of Kent City High School; and Brooke Isabelle Stafford of Wolverine High School.

The guest speaker was Melissa Stowe-Lloyd.

She is an attorney in Ludington and was also a 1993 recipient of the Good Citizens award as a representative of Ludington High School.

Families, friends, school officials, and DAR members were also in attendance.

Refreshments were served, photos were taken, and DAR members had a chance to sit and visit with students and their guests.