PENTWATER — The Pentwater Women’s Club met on June 30 at Channel Lane Park in Pentwater to install the new board of directors and wrap up business for the 2019-2020 year.
President Claudia Ressel-Hodan issued member invitations indicating that masks, safe-distancing and bring-your-own lunches would help insure a safe environment in which to meet.
A report was given on the sale of masks sewn by club volunteers, which helped to generate funds and donations to make up for cancellation of the annual Wine & Art By the Water auction and wine tasting that usually generated scholarship funds for the club. Enough money was raised to be able to donate college scholarships for next year. Mask-makers were applauded and presented with a token of thanks from club members.
Chairperson for the scholarship committee, Kareen Monton, reported that scholarships for 2020 totaled $8,000 and were awarded to three students representing plans to attend the University of Michigan, Grand Valley State and Davenport University.
This amount included $1,000 given to West Shore Community College for adult scholarships. Award certificates were presented the day of graduation.
The new board was sworn in. Officers are President Claudia Ressel-Hodan (2-year term); AnnaMae Bush, first vice president; Carrie Roberts, second vice president; Juanita Pierman, recording secretary; Judith Ringlein-Dunn, treasurer; Susan Hacker, corresponding secretary. Board members were Phyllis Joiner, Judith DiMichele, Rise Rasch and Linda Sloughter. The first scheduled meeting of the 2020-2021 year will take place in September, pending status of the COVID-19 epidemic at that time.