Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter EU of Ludington recently presented Celsey Tietz with a grant award from the program for continuing education of PEO International.

Tietz is currently a student at West Shore Community College and hopes to graduate in May 2022 with her registered nurse associate degree.

The grant was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who wish to return to school to improve their marketable skills for employment.

Tietz was referred to Chapter EU by the head of the nursing program at WSCC as a hard-working student needing financial help to finish the registered nursing program. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences but quickly realized that she could not find a job in health care without a clinical component, so she decided to work and attend school full-time to complete the nursing program prerequisites and the first year and a half of the two-year registered nursing program.

After the first year, Tietz passed the test for licensed practical nurse certification and is excited to gain nursing experience. She also volunteered as an nurse at a special needs camp during the summer of 2021, and is continuing with this work one weekend a month for the fall and winter.

When Tietz completes her registered nursing program, she hopes to find a job in the local hospital or one of several nursing homes in the area and return to a more normal balance of work and personal life. With this in mind, she is exploring various job opportunities, and with the nursing current nursing shortage, anticipates that it will not be too difficult to find a job as a registered nurse.

In her thank you note to Chapter EU, Tietz expressed her gratitude, stating, “Because of this scholarship, I won’t have to worry about how I’m going to pay for next semester, and it lightens my load a little. Knowing that your chapter believes in me and my success is a blessing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for ‘sponsoring me’ and helping me get this scholarship and being my ‘cheerleaders.’”

The PEO Sisterhood, founded on Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada, with nearly a quarter of a million active members. PEO Chapter EU of Ludington is particularly interested in providing grants and loans to local women such as Tietz.

Chapter EU Ludington can be contacted about these opportunities at chaptereumi@gmail.com.