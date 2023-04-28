The Branch Township Fire Department, FiveCap, Circle Rocking S Children's Farm, the Riverton Firefighters Association, Ludington High School Robotics and the Childhood Cancer Campaign are among the recipients of grants awarded through the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, according to a press release from GLE.
In its first grant round for the year, GLE awarded 60 grants totaling more than $140,000 to local nonprofit organizations across the cooperative's 26-county service area.
The Branch Township Fire Department received $4,000 for turnout gear equipment racks.
FiveCAP Inc. in Scottville received a total of $4,000 — $2,000 each for Dolly Parton Imagination Library projects in Mason and Lake counties.
Circle Rocking S Children's Farm in Free Soil received $2,000 for a partial roof replacement and a new computer.
The Riverton Firefighters Association was awarded $2,000 for battery-powered portable LED scene lights.
Ludington High School's robotics program was awarded $1,000 for robotics machining equipment.
The Childhood Cancer Campaign received $500 for a pop-up canopy for fundraising events.
Other area agencies awarded grants include:
• Lakeshore Children's Advocacy Center, Manistee: $2,500 for the Mason County Satellite Center Project;
• Church of the Holy Trinity, Manistee: $1,000 for baby formula for the Holy Trinity Baby Pantry;
• Lake County Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, Baldwin: $1,993 for computer equipment and building a website;
• Lake Fellowship Ministries, Baldwin: $2,000 to repurpose space in the River Community Center for a personal care center, contingent on raising the rest of the funding;
• Pathfinder Community Library, Baldwin: $ 2,932.89 for STEM and Lego storage;
• PoWeR! Book Bags, Suttons Bay: $2,500 for reading and enrichment bags for Lake County children.
Funding for the program comes from members of the electric cooperative who agree to have their monthly bills rounded up to the next whole dollar. Members are encouraged to enroll in the People Fund online at gtlakes.com or by contacting Great Lakes Energy’s office.
Grants are awarded twice each year by volunteer board members representing the cooperative’s north, central, and south regions.
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the final 2023 grant cycle. The deadline for letters of intent is Oct. 1 with grant applications due by Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
The People Fund has awarded more than $4.3 million in grants since its inception, according to the release.