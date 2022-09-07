The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the fall grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by Oct. 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund. More information, eligibility criteria, and past recipients can also be found on the website.
Great Lakes Energy members support the fund by having their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. Since 1999, the People Fund program has awarded more than $4 million in grants. The People Fund awarded more than $144,000 in 2022 spring cycle.
Another grant opportunity will be available in April 2023.