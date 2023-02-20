Submitted photos
The local Knights of Columbus Council continue to donate through the community to organizations to support youth family wellness. Organizations receiving money include, but is not limited to, the Lakeshore Food Club, Habitat for Humanity, H.E.L.P. Inc., West Michigan Pregnancy and Family Center and Right to Life Michigan. Two other organizations pictured are Circle Rocking “S” Children’s Farm, with Nancy Supran receiving a $369.85 check from Knight Jim Gajeski and Special Olympics Area 24 Cindy Hummer receiving a $1,109.57 check for area athletes. The donations were generated through donations the Knights of Columbus received through its fundraising and awareness efforts in events like the Knights’ annual Tootsie Roll drive for individuals with intellectual disabilities and other disabilities.