MANISTEE — Manistee Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated in a press release that an individual died as the result of a vehicle crash early Friday morning in Manistee County’s Springdale Township.
Gutowski stated that deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday on Moore Road north of Miller Road in Springdale Township where a small wild land area also caught fire.
When deputies arrived, Gutowski stated they found a Hyundai passenger car on fire along with the wildland. The initial investigation revealed that the car was traveling south of Monroe Road when it traveled off the roadway to the right and struck several trees. The driver was found dead inside the car.
Gutowski stated the identity of the driver was being withheld until the person can be identified and next of kin can be notified.
Those with information about the crash are asked to call Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, MMR EMS, Cleon Township Fire, Bear Lake Fire, Thompsonville Fire/Ambulance and the Manistee County Central Dispatch.