BALDWIN — A person and a dog died in a travel trailer fire Saturday in Lake County.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Webber Township Fire Department as well as the Yates Township Fire Department responded at 11:17 a.m. to the report of an unknown fire on 38th Street and East Nelson Road in Cherry Valley Township.
Upon arrival, deputies and firefighters found the trailer engulfed. Their investigation then found the deceased person and a dog inside the trailer.
Authorities are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time. The cause of the fire is being listed as unknown and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall division was called to aid in the investigation. The Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
Persons who may have information on the fire are asked to contact Det./Lt. Nixon at the sheriff’s office at 231-745-2712 or 231-679-0051.