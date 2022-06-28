The Mason-Lake Conservation District and Acres Co-op are hosting a pesticide jug recycling day for farms in the area. from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Acres Co-op in Scottville.
It's an an opportunity for farms to recycle empty, clean jugs, rather than have them take up room in a dumpster. Recycling is free of charge.
Jugs must be triple-rinsed and dry, with caps and booklets removed. Containers up to 55 gallons are accepted and plastic must be a HDPE No. 2 or 7. Containers can be tied together with twine or brought in loose to be loaded into the recycling truck.
This program is possible thanks to the work of the Conservation District's Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). MAEAP strives to help local farms keep up to date with environmental protections and be the top stewards of the land.
To learn more about pesticide jug recycling, MAEAP, how to become environmentally verified, or what cost-share opportunities are available, please call the Mason-Lake Conservation District office at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeConservation.org.