The Pentwater Lake Association is hosting a speech contest March 23 at 7 p.m. The contest will take place at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St. in Pentwater. and applications are due March 16.

Three cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Participants will be expected to present a speech between five and 10 minutes in length. Students may choose to use visual aids. The visual aids could be anything from a simple poster to a Google Slides or PowerPoint presentation.

Each participant will receive a certificate of participation and the winners will also receive a certificate of award. These will be helpful in building portfolios for high school graduation. A panel of four to five judges will use a rubric format to evaluate each speech.

The theme for the contest is “Keepers of Our Lakes.” There are several mini subtopics from which students can choose. In general, the speaker will address ideas that promote healthy lakes, rivers and water resources. Some sub-topics include:

1. Clean your boat – clean, drain and dry program.

2. Eco–friendly boating habits.

3. Enemies of our lakes – aquatic invasive species.

4. The journey of the foe — watershed run-offs from farms, fields, streams, rivers and lakes.

5. Warriors and their weapons – who are the ambassadors for the health of the lakes, and what tools do they use to help maintain and promote healthy waterways?

6. Score the shore — provide data and facts about water quality and invasive species.

For more information, contact Betty Pleva at bettypleva@hotmail.com.