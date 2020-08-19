MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 69-year-old Plymouth man drowned at Tippy Dam Wednesday afternoon in a press release.
Gregory Verne Savage, 69, of Plymouth, was fishing at the dam when he went under the water, according to the press release. Deputies responded to a report of a fisherman who went under the water at Tippy Dam at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Savage was reported to be in distress when another fisherman in a boat approached to help, according to the release. Savage had gone under the water and was floating in the river when the boat got to him. The boat transported Savage to shore where CPR was initiated.
Savage was subsequently transported to Munson Medical Center Manistee where he would later be pronounced deceased.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dickson Township Fire Department, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and North Flight EMS, according to the release.
There are no further details at this time, the release stated.